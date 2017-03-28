1 Ontario youth is injured by firearm almost every day: Study

New research shows almost every day someone under 25 years old is injured by a firearm.

The study, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found there were an average of 355 firearm injuries a year between 2008 and 2012.

Nearly 1,800 children and youth in Ontario were injured by a firearm.

Canadian-born youth, particularly boys, have the highest rates of accidental injury involving a firearm, compared to boys who immigrated to Canada.

Roughly 297 Canadian-born children under 15 experienced unintentional firearm injuries. Meanwhile, almost 877 accidents occurred for those between 15 and 24.

