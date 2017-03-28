Canada
March 28, 2017 8:17 am
Updated: March 28, 2017 8:46 am

3 women killed in highway crash near Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A car wreck involving 3 vehicles claimed the lives of 3 women Monday evening

Three women were killed as the car they were driving lost control on Highway 360 near the town of Beaupré Monday night.

“The accident involved three vehicles, two were driving westbound and the other eastbound at 6:30 on Monday evening,” said Sgt. Claude Denis, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

The driver of the eastbound car was seriously injured in the head-on crash, but he is expected to survive.

The driver of the other westbound vehicle was not injured.

One of the women killed in the crash was 19. One was in her 20s and the other was in her 50s.

Highway 360 was reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

