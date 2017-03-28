Female pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A 65-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened at 6 a.m. near the intersection of Warden Avenue and Bridletown Circle just north of Finch Avenue East.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision and the investigation is ongoing.