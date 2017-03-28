Crime
March 28, 2017 5:49 am

Police investigating after man walks into Corktown restaurant with gunshot wound

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting in Toronto's Corktown neighbourhood on March 28, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
A A

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he walked into a Toronto restaurant with a gunshot wound overnight.

Toronto police said the man was located around midnight in the city’s Corktown area near Adelaide Street and Ontario Street.

Police said patrons of the Banknote Bar delivered first aid to the man after he walked in with his injury.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adelaide
Corktown
Corktown shooting
Gunshot Wound
man walks into restaurant
Police investigation
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News