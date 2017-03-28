Police investigating after man walks into Corktown restaurant with gunshot wound
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he walked into a Toronto restaurant with a gunshot wound overnight.
Toronto police said the man was located around midnight in the city’s Corktown area near Adelaide Street and Ontario Street.
Police said patrons of the Banknote Bar delivered first aid to the man after he walked in with his injury.
There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
