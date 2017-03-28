Peach Arch
March 28, 2017 12:46 am

Coquitlam man wanted on Texas child sexual assault charges arrested at Peace Arch border crossing

By Online News Producer  Global News

A 44-year-old Coquitlam man was detained at the Peace Arch border crossing on Saturday morning.

A Coquitlam man is set to be extradited to Texas following his arrest at the Peace Arch border crossing this weekend.

The 44-year-old was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after trying to enter the U.S. on Saturday morning.

A routine inspection revealed the man was wanted on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas, U.S. border officials said.

The man was handed over the Whatcom County Sheriff for extradition. His name has not been released.

