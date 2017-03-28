2 teens arrested following crime spree in St. Albert

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Sunday morning outside a St. Albert convenience store police allege they robbed just moments before.

Police said officers were called to the store in the Akinsdale neighbourhood following reports of a robbery by two men with a knife.

Prior to the call, St. Albert RCMP said they were also investigating reports of two men pointing firearms at a passing motorist.

According to police, the teens are also believed to have been involved in a robbery at a convenience store on St. Anne Street.

The pair were also alleged to have been armed with a knife and handgun in that instance.

The teens cannot be identified in compliance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The RCMP say the pair face several changes and are scheduled to appear in court in April 4.