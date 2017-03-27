Toronto city council set for major vote on Scarborough subway extension

After years of debate on the Scarborough subway extension, city council is set to hold a major vote on the project at Toronto City Hall.

Mayor John Tory and councillors are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a “next steps” report with several recommendations on the $3.35-billion project, including plans for the extension route as well as financing agreements and other details.

If approved, staff would then proceed through the Transit Project Assessment Process. The vote would also confirm trains would run express to Scarborough Town Centre from the existing Kennedy station below Eglinton Avenue East, Danforth and McCowan roads if ultimately approved. There’s also a proposal to build a large bus terminal on Triton Road at Scarborough Town Centre to connect with a new subway station. Construction could begin as soon as 2019 with a potential opening date in 2026.

Councillors for and against the project have been particularly vocal on their positions this month as Toronto’s executive committee and the Toronto Transit Commission voted on the report being considered Tuesday.

Councillors Janet Davis and Gord Perks, who are against the project, previously said the escalating costs are concerning.

“We’re looking now at close to a $4-billion project with the design only at five per cent,” Davis said.

“We have a very limited amount of money to build transit in the city of Toronto. If we spend all of it just on one connection, we don’t have money to link in other parts of Scarborough to the rapid transit network,” Perks said.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory and Scarborough Councillor Glenn De Baeremaeker have been strong advocates for building the subway extension.

“I think it allows us to continue to move forward,” Tory previously said. “I really do think that’s what the people want us to do is to continue to move forward.”

“Scarborough should have a subway, just like York University is going to have a subway this year. Also, like the city of Vaughan – north of Steeles Avenue – is going to have a subway this year – just like every part of the city,” De Baeremaeker said.

The Scarborough subway extension was first approved by council in 2013. After going through “the initial concept development and early planning phase,” city staff were directed to continue developing the project. According to the report, the TTC said the cost would be $3.16 billion. But with the proposed Triton bus terminal concept, it has added an extra $187 million to the project.

With files from Erica Vella and Briana Carnegie