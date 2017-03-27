RCMP investigate after several sheriffs’ vehicles set on fire outside Fort McMurray courthouse

The RCMP is asking the public to help them track down the person or people who lit several sheriffs’ vehicles on fire at the Provincial Court in Fort McMurray last week.

According to police, officers were called to respond to “multiple vehicle fires” outside the courthouse on Franklin Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

While several vehicles were damaged, police said nobody was injured. Police did not say how many vehicles were on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4000 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.