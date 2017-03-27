Community rallies around Sundance family whose home was destroyed by fire

As Kerry Nagata sifts through what is left of her family’s belongings, the community of Sundance has been coming together to help the family after fire destroyed their home Friday.

The mother of four choked up when talking about the generosity people in her community have shown her family.

“I can’t even express my gratitude. I can’t even put it into words. It’s amazing,” she said.

Lynn Bradshaw, who lives in the community, said she doesn’t know the Nagata’s, but didn’t hesitate to get involved in helping them rebound from the tragedy.

“As soon as we saw the house my family burst out crying and we knew we wanted to do something. We have started a Facebook page called ‘Help the Nagata’s’ and we are asking that you donate clothes, household items and food,” Bradshaw said.

Kristin Holt, Nagata’s niece, has set up a GoFundMe page that had raised close to $12,000 by 6 p.m. Monday.

“I wanted to help her get back on her feet again and to ease that shock of having nothing,” Holt said.

As the community chips in, Nagata has managed to salvage some sentimental items from the rubble that is now her home.

“I’ve got some bins of photographs, it’s a miracle they were not burned.”