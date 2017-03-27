Crime
March 27, 2017 7:07 pm

Multiple police vehicles seen at taped-off north Edmonton home

By Online journalist  Global News

Several police vehicles were seen by a home taped off by officers at 66 Street and 133 Avenue Monday afternoon.

Les Knight/ Global News
A A

Several police vehicles were seen by a home taped off by officers at 66 Street and 133 Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police could be seen interviewing people in the area and the home appeared to be taped off at both the back and the front.

However, police would not disclose what led to the officer presence in the north Edmonton neighbourhood.

More to come…

Several police vehicles were seen by a home taped off by officers at 66 Street and 133 Avenue Monday afternoon.

Les Knight/ Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
132 Avenue
66 Street
Crime
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News