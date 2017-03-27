Multiple police vehicles seen at taped-off north Edmonton home
Several police vehicles were seen by a home taped off by officers at 66 Street and 133 Avenue Monday afternoon.
Police could be seen interviewing people in the area and the home appeared to be taped off at both the back and the front.
However, police would not disclose what led to the officer presence in the north Edmonton neighbourhood.
More to come…
