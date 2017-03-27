Bomb Squad
March 27, 2017 7:13 pm
Updated: March 27, 2017 7:27 pm

Winnipeg’s Century Street closed, bomb squad on scene

By Online Producer  Global News

Bomb squad arriving on scene along Century Street Monday.

SkyView-1 helicopter
WINNIPEG —  A heavy police presence gathered at a hotel parking lot on Century Street Monday afternoon.

The bomb unit could be seen from Global’s SkyView-1 helicopter unloading their rover just before 6 p.m.

Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue is closed.

No official word has been released regarding the situation.

More to come

