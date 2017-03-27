Winnipeg’s Century Street closed, bomb squad on scene
A A
WINNIPEG — A heavy police presence gathered at a hotel parking lot on Century Street Monday afternoon.
The bomb unit could be seen from Global’s SkyView-1 helicopter unloading their rover just before 6 p.m.
Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue is closed.
No official word has been released regarding the situation.
More to come
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.