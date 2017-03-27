Alberta SPCA seizes 96 dogs from a west Lethbridge home in ongoing investigation

A home on Temple Crescent West is now at the centre of an investigation after 96 dogs were removed last Friday after a report from a concerned neighbour.

“I was quite shocked that they had so many dogs and we didn’t hear them,” neighbour Tom Walton said. “Neither my wife or I knew that they had dogs.”

Neighbours say the smell and condition of the home in the Varsity Village area prompted concern.

Two Alberta SPCA officers and one veterinarian followed up on the complaint. They found nearly 100 dogs running loose in the house.

Two of the dogs were young St. Bernards, the rest were Pomeranians, Chihuahuas and mixes of the two breeds.

It was determined at the time the dogs were in distress and needed to be removed.

Neighbours say an elderly couple has lived in the home for years and mostly kept to themselves.

“I’ve got a dog myself and it’s kind of sad to hear that they can do that,” neighbour Steven Jones said.

Global News tried speaking with someone in the home, but nobody came to the door.

Officials say the occupant of the house cooperated with the removal of the dogs, who are now in a 10-day holding period at the Lethbridge Animal Shelter.

In a media release, the Lethbridge Animal Shelter said it understands people may want to help by donating pet supplies or their time, but at the moment, shelter staff are unable to coordinate and administer donations.

The SPCA says all of the dogs have been individually identified and continue to be assessed by a veterinarian.

“So far, no conditions requiring euthanasia or emergency surgery have been found, but we are doing a more thorough investigation of the dogs beginning this morning,” said Roland Lines, Alberta SPCA communications manager.

Lines says it’s not yet known what will happen to the dogs.

“We haven’t had any communication yet from the owner about whether or not they will surrender or attempt to reclaim the dogs,” Lines said.

The SPCA says it doesn’t know why so many dogs were being kept in the home. It isn’t releasing the names of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing and there has been no word from the SPCA on whether or not charges will be laid.