Okanagan forecast

Monday, March 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Spring showers will remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday when Pacific moisture invades the BC Interior from the west and southwest.

On Thursday, we will get a break from the showers when an upper ridge builds in bringing warmth and sunshine Thursday and Friday.

Signs point to the return of a weather system for the weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 5 to 10C

~ Duane/Wesla