Alberta avalanche victims remembered as ‘rising stars’ at Massachusetts General Hospital

Two Americans killed in an avalanche in Alberta this month are being remembered as “young rising stars” by their colleagues at a prestigious Boston hospital.

Officials at Massachusetts General Hospital said Monday that memorial funds have been established in honour of Victor Fedorov and Lauren Zeitels and that memorial services are being planned.

The two had been snowshoeing near Lake Louise and were last seen around March 11.

RCMP said their bodies were recovered March 17.

The hospital said the 32-year-old internal medicine residents were “seasoned outdoor enthusiasts” who embodied the “devotion, compassion and brilliance that represent the best of medicine and humanity.”

Zeitels grew up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Fedorov was born in Moscow and grew up in Richmond, Virginia.

