Missing Hamilton man found safe
A local man has been found a week after he went missing, Hamilton police said in a statement.
Dinas Goncalves was found safe, police said. They also thanked “everybody for their assistance” in find the missing man.
There’s no word where the 53-year-old man went for the last seven days.
Goncalves was reported missing last Monday.
