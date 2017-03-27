Crime
Missing Hamilton man found safe

By News Anchor  900CHML

Hamilton Police are looking for a man who went missing Monday, March 20, 2017.

Hamilton Police Service
A local man has been found a week after he went missing, Hamilton police said in a statement.

Dinas Goncalves was found safe, police said. They also thanked “everybody for their assistance” in find the missing man.

There’s no word where the 53-year-old man went for the last seven days.

Goncalves was reported missing last Monday.

