John Oakley Show – Monday March 27, 2017

Study finds that 1 child or youth injured nearly every day by gunfire in Ontario

Researchers from the Sick Kids Hospital and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences analyzed databases with a focus on firearm injuries among residents in Ontario aged 24 and younger between 2008 and 2012. Astrid Guttmann is Chief Science Officer, Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences and Paediatrician and Senior Scientist, SickKids Hospital, says the team found of the 355 firearm injuries each year, around 75 per cent of the injuries are unintentional and preventable.

Man injured in downtown Toronto construction accident

A man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident at a downtown construction site on Monday. LiUNA president Joseph Mancinelli joins the show to talk about the safety on construction sites, upon hearing one of his members was injured.

Liberals announce that marijuana will be legal by July 2018

The Liberal government is set to announce legislation next month that would legalize recreational pot by July 1, 2018. Friend of the Oakley show and Canada’s angriest pothead Russell Barth joins us to criticize some of the rumored regulations.

