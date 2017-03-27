Crime
March 27, 2017 4:25 pm
Updated: March 27, 2017 4:26 pm

London man charged and two other suspects at large in counterfeit money investigation in St. Thomas

By AM980
Counterfeit bills used in St. Thomas

Counterfeit bills used in St. Thomas

St. Thomas Police
A A

St. Thomas Police arrested and charged a London man and are searching for two other suspects in connection to counterfeit money being circulated throughout the city.

Officers issued a warning to all business owners to keep an eye out for counterfeit money on March 17.

As a result of the investigation, a London man, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit currency and uttering counterfeit currency.

According to officials, Ward was released with a future court date being determined.

Story continues below

READ MORE: St. Thomas man charged with assault after “piece of wood” run-in with police

Police have issued a warrant for Christopher Hanna, 32, from St. Thomas for failing to comply with recognizance, fraud, uttering counterfeit currency, and possession of counterfeit currency.

Officers are looking for an unknown male that attempted to use a counterfeit $100-bill to purchase cigarettes and a Dr. Pepper at a gas station in the north end on March 22.

According to officials, the store clerk recognized the bill as counterfeit and stated that he was going to call police, which caused the man to flee.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the photo.

Officials have released the serial numbers for the $50 and $100 bills:

  • AJG8256282
  • EHN5217252
  • EHN6741817
  • EHN8276275
  • JB4836433
    Chris-HANNAH2
    petro-224×300

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
counterfeit money
Investigation
St. Thomas Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News