London man charged and two other suspects at large in counterfeit money investigation in St. Thomas

St. Thomas Police arrested and charged a London man and are searching for two other suspects in connection to counterfeit money being circulated throughout the city.

Officers issued a warning to all business owners to keep an eye out for counterfeit money on March 17.

As a result of the investigation, a London man, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of counterfeit currency and uttering counterfeit currency.

According to officials, Ward was released with a future court date being determined.

Police have issued a warrant for Christopher Hanna, 32, from St. Thomas for failing to comply with recognizance, fraud, uttering counterfeit currency, and possession of counterfeit currency.

Officers are looking for an unknown male that attempted to use a counterfeit $100-bill to purchase cigarettes and a Dr. Pepper at a gas station in the north end on March 22.

According to officials, the store clerk recognized the bill as counterfeit and stated that he was going to call police, which caused the man to flee.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the photo.

Officials have released the serial numbers for the $50 and $100 bills: