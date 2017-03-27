Dangerous offender who kidnapped Calgary girl in 2011 to stay locked up

Notorious sex offender John Francis Dionne will be staying behind bars for at least another couple of years, News Talk 770 learned Monday.

The Parole Board of Canada has ordered his continued detention as he serves out his sentence for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl from Deerfoot Mall in February 2011.

Posing as a police officer, Dionne took the girl, saying he was arresting her for shoplifting and that he needed to ask her some questions.

They drove north and were pulled over by an RCMP officer for speeding. But the girl had not been reported missing yet and she had been told by Dionne not to say anything during the traffic stop, which ended with him receiving a speeding ticket.

He later dropped the girl off at a restaurant in Airdrie, but not before he kissed her on the cheek and lips.

In September 2012, Dionne was sentenced to nine years behind bars and was deemed a “dangerous offender.”

His statutory release date was set for September 2017.

But in documents obtained by News Talk 770, the Parole Board ordered he stay behind bars, citing a number of factors.

Among the tests done, the board said Dionne’s “imminent risk of violence towards a partner and other is deemed to be moderate,” while his risk for sexual recidivism is in the high range.

“Of note is file information that while there is no formal diagnosis of pedophilia, such cannot be ruled out,” the decision read. “Your behaviours, current and past, are indicative of a deviant sexual interest.”

The board says it is of the opinion that Dionne’s level of risk would need more programs than what is available in the community, going so far as to say that right now, “there are no supervision programs in the community that would adequately protect society.”

Another hearing isn’t expected until February 2019, while the official end of his sentence is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2020.