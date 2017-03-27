Peach festival ripe for future, thanks to city loan

An interest-free loan is meant to ensure the future for one of Hamilton’s popular summer festivals.

The city’s audit, finance and administration committee has approved the loan of up to $100,000, which is repayable over 10 years.

The loan goes to the Winona Peach Festival to fund electrical upgrades at Winona Park.

Glanbrook Councillor Brenda Johnson notes that the festival weekend is a critical fundraiser for 23 community organizations which, in turn, don’t have to come to the city seeking money to subsidize their youth programs.

The 2017 Winona Peach Festival will run from August 25 to 27.