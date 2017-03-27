Johnny Rotten says Donald Trump is ‘joy to behold’

Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten (real name: John Lydon), described U.S. President Donald Trump as a “possible friend” in a recent interview on Good Morning Britain.

The Sex Pistols frontman told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that Trump is a “complicated fellow.”

“One journalist once said to me, ‘Is he the political Sex Pistol?’ In a way,” he said.

“What I dislike is the left wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist, and that’s completely not true,” he added. “There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that, and there just might be a chance something good will come out of this situation because it terrifies politicians. This is a joy to behold for me.”

When Morgan declared Trump “the absolutely archetypal anti-establishment character in politics,” the punk icon smiled and said, “And dare I say, a possible friend? Think of the [arguments] we can have.”

In April 2016, Lydon said in an interview that he couldn’t see Trump being elected.

Lydon added, “It’s a minority at best that support him, and it’s so hateful and ignorant. I agree with the basic principle that we’re all fed up with politicians, but you can’t replace them with businessmen, which is surely the more corrupt form!”

Lydon continued, “It’s deeply ironic and sad that people resort to running to a businessman – and one who is famous for managing to bankrupt a casino/hotel. How do you do that? Surely it’s the biggest money earner in the world! But people still can’t see the wood for the trees there.

“And I think he’s just one short temper away from World War III, that fella!”

Lydon is a U.S. citizen, but also weighed in on the politics of his native Britain, saying he’s in favour of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union last year. He says, “the working class have spoken and I’m one of them and I’m with them.”

Watch the Good Morning Britain interview here.

With a file from The Associated Press