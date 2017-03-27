Cutrara cheat sheet – March 27th 2017

When will pot be legal? When should you take off your snow tiers? Why are Leafs ticket holders upset? & One of the strangest breast feeding stories you will ever hear (it involves a Conservative leadership candidate)

Feds announce date for pot legalization

NDP leadership candidate Peter Julian doesn’t believe the PM really intends to live up to his own deadlines:

When should you take your snow tiers off?

Kelly’s tier guy says insurers want you to keep them on until June… is that true?

Trending Topix

Porn and your relationship and trolling for dates on Twitter:

Leafs my move seasons ticket holder’s seats for playoff games

Leafs season ticket holders are being notified that their seats may be moved for playoff games.

Chreston’s Cuts

Do you know who Nancy Cartwright is? Neither does this kid:

Retro re-imagining of the Rouge One home video release:

Record breaking concert continues in Stoufville

Trending Topix

Self driving cars and boobs:

