March 27, 2017 12:10 pm

London attacker Khalid Masood not linked to ISIS, al-Qaida, official says

By Staff The Associated Press

In this March 22, 2017 file photo, the attacker Khalid Masood is treated by emergency services outside the Houses of Parliament London.

Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP
A senior British counter-terrorism officer says police have found “no evidence” Westminster attacker Khalid Masood was associated with the Islamic State group or al-Qaida.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says Masood clearly had “an interest in jihad,” but police have no evidence he discussed his attack with others.

Basu says in a statement that the attack in which Masood used an SUV and knives to kill four people in London “appears to be based on low sophistication, low tech, low cost techniques copied from other attacks.”

He says Masood was not a “subject of interest” for counterterror police or the intelligence services before last week’s attack.

