Elections watchdog alleges Nova Scotia man broke political contribution rules

The person tasked with policing elections in Canada has laid five charges against a Nova Scotia man over allegations that he violated strict limits on political donations.

The commissioner of Canada elections alleges Joseph Patrick Shannon exceeded contribution limits to various candidates and multiple parties between 2008 and 2015.

Campaign financing rules puts annual caps on political donations from individuals.

The election’s watchdog laid the charges against Shannon, who is from Port Hawkesbury, on March 16, but only released the information today.

Elections Canada‘s contribution database shows that Shannon donated at least 14 times to the Liberals during that time frame, eight times to the Tories, and twice to the NDP.

The contributions data show he donated almost $22,000 during that time frame, including a $1,000 donation in 2013 to help Justin Trudeau in his run for the Liberal leadership.