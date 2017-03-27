Harlem Globetrotters’ Briana ‘Hoops’ Green inspiring female ballers worldwide

Briana ‘Hoops’ Green is the 15th female member of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, an exhibition basketball team that combines athleticism, theatre and comedy.

She was recruited through social media.

“I’m the Justin Bieber of Globetrotters. I was posting videos on social media and Facebook and everyone was saying that ‘you should try out for the Harlem Globetrotters,'” Hoops told Global News.

“I got linked up with the recruiter, he saw my stuff, I guess he liked what he saw, I got invited to training camp and here I am.”

This year’s Globetrotter rookie class includes two female players, bringing the total to four, the highest number in the franchise’s 91 years history.

Hoops played college basketball in the U.S. before moving on to play professionally in Europe and Mexico.

A little ❄️ wasn't going to stop Hoops from doing some tricks around our nation's capital- https://t.co/w0YQ5NOXSC #Blizzard2017 pic.twitter.com/Jz0LpeR4v6 — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 15, 2017

Hoops said she enjoys being an inspiration to young, female basketball players around the world.

“After every game, I have a family come up to me and say, ‘thank you for being an inspiration to my daughter,'” Hoops said.

“That means a lot to me, girls having someone they can look up to.”

The Harlem Globetrotters are set to play in over 250 North American venues, as well as over 30 countries this year.

READ MORE: Pope Francis shows off his basketball skills with the Harlem Globetrotters

Briana “Hoops” Green and the Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Bell Centre on April 9.