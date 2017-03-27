Canada
March 27, 2017 9:56 am

Maid of the Mist boats in Niagara Falls planning early launch

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The iconic Maid of the Mist took tourists into Niagara Falls for decades, but it sailed away from its Canadian dock for the last time. Jennifer Tryon has the story.

A A

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – The Maid of the Mist tour boats at Niagara Falls are being readied for their earliest launch ever.

The famed boats that bring passengers from the New York shore to the base of the falls in the lower Niagara River will open the 2017 season on Saturday.

A similar attraction, operated by Hornblower, launches from the Canadian shore the same day.

The early opening comes after a winter that saw less ice form on Lake Erie, which flows into the Niagara River at Buffalo.

The previous earliest launch date was April 2, 2016.

Last year, 1.6 million people rode the Maid of the Mist boats during the tourist attraction’s 131st year.

The season runs through early November.
Report an error
Lake Erie
Lake Ontario
maid of the mist
New York
Niagara Falls
Niagara River
Ontario tourism
spring launch
The Maid of the Mist

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News