Samuel Alec expected to be sentenced in B.C. cyclists’ deaths

The man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death, in connection with a horrific crash near Pemberton, is scheduled to learn his fate today.

Samuel Alec is expected to be sentenced in Vancouver court.

In May, 2015, his vehicle went off the road, hitting and killing two cyclists out for a weekend ride. They were members of the Whistler Cycling club and have been identified as Kelly Blunden, 53, and Ross Chafe, 50.

The passenger in Alec’s vehicle, Paul Maurice Pierre, Jr., 52, of the Lil’wat Nation, was also killed.

Alec has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death, three counts of impaired driving causing death, three counts of driving with a blood alcohol content over .08, and one count of failing to remain at the scene of the accident.

