Surrey RCMP
March 27, 2017 8:33 am
Updated: March 27, 2017 8:42 am

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Surrey crosswalk

By Online News Producer  Global News

Credit: Shane MacKichan

A A

One person is fighting for their life in hospital this morning after being struck by a vehicle on a street in Surrey.

The pedestrian was hit by a car in a crosswalk at 138 Street and 70 Avenue on Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said a vehicle travelling north on 138 Street struck the pedestrian, who is believed to be in their 60s or 70s.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection of 138 Street and 70 Avenue was closed for a few hours while police investigated.

They are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or who has further information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-39774.

Credit: Shane MacKichan

Credit: Shane MacKichan

Credit: Shane MacKichan

Credit: Shane MacKichan

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Surrey
Surrey accident
Surrey pedestrian
Surrey pedestrian hit
Surrey RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News