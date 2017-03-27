Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Surrey crosswalk

One person is fighting for their life in hospital this morning after being struck by a vehicle on a street in Surrey.

The pedestrian was hit by a car in a crosswalk at 138 Street and 70 Avenue on Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP said a vehicle travelling north on 138 Street struck the pedestrian, who is believed to be in their 60s or 70s.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection of 138 Street and 70 Avenue was closed for a few hours while police investigated.

They are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or who has further information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2017-39774.