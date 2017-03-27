Edmonton International Airport bracing for busy spring break travel

As families jet off for spring break vacations this week, staff at the Edmonton International Airport are out with some travel tips to help breeze through security screening.

EIA said March 27 to 31 is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the year. It estimates the number of travellers in the airport will likely be 20 per cent higher than usual, with 24,000 people flying and 50,000 dropping them off or greeting them daily.

On Monday, the airport expected 4,000 people to pass through security between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Due to the spike in traffic, travellers are urged to arrive at the airport early to allow enough time to get through security.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) – the organization that is responsible for screening all passengers – offers these tips for travellers.

How to Pack your Carry-on

Only bring liquids, aerosols and gels that are packaged in containers of 100 ml / 100 grams (3.4 oz) or less. These items must fit into one transparent, closed and resealable plastic bag with a capacity of no more than 1 L (1 quart). These include many warm weather items like sunscreen, after-sun lotion, and even bottled water. If in doubt, pack these items in your checked bag.

Exempted liquids – like medicine, baby formula or breast milk– should be packed in your carry-on bag so that they can be easily removed for inspection.

Ensure you can easily remove your laptop computer from its carrying case.

Pack your coins, keys and small electronics in your carry-on bag.

Duty-free liquids, aerosols and gels purchased from any airline or airport retailer that are properly sealed in official security bags and accompanied by a receipt can be brought through security.

Ski and golf vacations require a little more planning. Most sports equipment, like snowboards and golf clubs, are not permitted in the cabin of the plane and must be checked in with your airline.

Tips for a Stress-Free Screening

Follow these tips to make the screening process less stressful and more efficient for everybody:

Be ready to put your 1 L bag of liquids, gels and aerosols in the bins provided.

Avoid wearing belts with large metal buckles.

Dress comfortably with easy-to-remove outerwear. You may need to remove your coat at security.

Limit jewellery to small earrings, watches, wedding bands/engagement rings, eyeglasses.

The Edmonton International Airport also suggests checking your flight status before you leave for the airport.

