March 27, 2017 8:04 am

Two hopitalized after shooting in North York

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto police investigate a shooting in North York on March 26, 2017.

Two people were injured following a shooting in North York Sunday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police said a man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place near a Toronto Community Housing complex.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Global News