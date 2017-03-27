Two hopitalized after shooting in North York
Two people were injured following a shooting in North York Sunday night.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.
Police said a man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting took place near a Toronto Community Housing complex.
There’s no word yet on any suspects.
