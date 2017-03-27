Suspended London driver charged twice by same officer in less than a month

You could call it a case of déjà vu for one provincial police officer.

Middlesex County OPP says a 46-year-old London man was charged with driving under suspension twice in less than a month, both times by the same officer.

The first incident happened Feb. 22 when an OPP officer stopped a white GMC truck on Road 64 in Zorra Township.

READ MORE: OPP lay more than 2,400 distracted driving charges during March break

Fast forward to March 16 and the same OPP officer spotted the same person driving the same vehicle on Dundas Street in London.

READ MORE: OPP identify London man as victim of fatal head-on crash north of London

London resident Derick Buckingham, 46, is charged with driving while under suspension, failing to accurately complete a daily inspection report, and operating an overweight vehicle. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.