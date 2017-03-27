Crime
March 27, 2017 7:07 am

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Scarborough

One person is in custody following a stabbing at a gas station in Scarborough overnight.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Police said a fight broke out and a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect was caught following a foot chase.

There’s no word yet on what charges the person might face.

