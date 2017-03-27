Suspect in custody after stabbing in Scarborough
One person is in custody following a stabbing at a gas station in Scarborough overnight.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
Police said a fight broke out and a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
One suspect was caught following a foot chase.
There’s no word yet on what charges the person might face.
