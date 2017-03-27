COMMENTARY: Opioids, the deadly addiction

Opioids.

Even if you’ve never had occasion to use opioids, you’ve certainly heard about them in the news over the last few months.

Simply put, opioids are extreme pain killers.

The medical community endorses opioids as an effective tool in pain management, but there’s a catch.

Opioids can have some serious side effects and they can be highly addictive.

More importantly, if abused, they can kill you, almost instantly.

Today we are facing an opioid crisis.

People are stealing opioids, or manufacturing them illegally to feed the habits of those who have become addicted.

The users are not just skid row addicts; they are doctors, CEOs , athletes – in fact they come from all walks of life.

How did they get hooked?

How do we break that horrific cycle of dependency?

