Police investigate ‘undetermined death’ after body found in downtown Calgary hotel room
The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating an “undetermined death” after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a downtown hotel room Sunday afternoon.
Police said officers arrived at a hotel in the 100-block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 5:30 p.m. after hotel staff called 911 after discovering the body.
An autopsy is expected on Monday.
Police said it was too early to determine if the death was suspicious.
