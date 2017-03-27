Crime
March 27, 2017 12:44 am

Police investigate ‘undetermined death’ after body found in downtown Calgary hotel room

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police officers were called to a hotel in the 100-block of 9 Avenue S.E. on March 26, 2017 after hotel staff called 911 after discovering a body in one of the rooms.

The Calgary Police Service said it is investigating an “undetermined death” after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a downtown hotel room Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers arrived at a hotel in the 100-block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 5:30 p.m. after hotel staff called 911 after discovering the body.

An autopsy is expected on Monday.

Police said it was too early to determine if the death was suspicious.

