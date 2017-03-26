Calgary police look for 13-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s northwest
Calgary police are asking the public to help them find a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s northwest Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the teen was last seen at her home in the Varsity area at around 3 p.m. They said she may be in the Parkdale or Montgomery area.
The girl wears glasses and is 5’5″ with a slim build and has blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket. A photo of the missing girl can be seen below.
Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
