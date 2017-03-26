Calgary police look for 13-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s northwest

Calgary police are asking the public to help them find a 13-year-old girl who went missing in the city’s northwest Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the teen was last seen at her home in the Varsity area at around 3 p.m. They said she may be in the Parkdale or Montgomery area.

The girl wears glasses and is 5’5″ with a slim build and has blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket. A photo of the missing girl can be seen below.

Photo of the young lady we are searching for in the NW. Photo is a dated one, but looking exactly like this when she went missing pic.twitter.com/tYeisAZy6C — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 27, 2017

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Pls be advised CPS is currently looking for a 13yr old girl in the NW. 5'5" slim bld glasses bl hair pink jacket. Pls contact us if seen — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 27, 2017