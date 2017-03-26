Regina police investigate robbery at 7-Eleven
The Regina Police Service is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a business located on the 1700-block of Dewdney Avenue East.
Police wouldn’t confirm which business but an employee at 7-Eleven confirmed they were robbed at around 5:30 a.m. CT on Sunday.
Investigators said a lone male entered the business, and threatened an employee with a weapon.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
