Ice Safety
March 26, 2017 9:21 pm

Chopper the puppy reunites with Regina fire captain that helped save him from drowning

By Video Journalist  Global News

Regina Fire Capt. Ralph Braden reunites with Chopper after aiding in his rescue from drowning.

Sarah Komadina/ Global News
Regina Fire Department Capt. Ralph Braden can’t stop laughing and petting Chopper the dog.

They are reuniting two days after the four-month-old puppy almost drowned Friday. Chopper was off leash when he began chasing geese on Wascana Creek in West Regina. When the pup fell in, its owner called 911 for help.

Firefighters check on Chopper after the rescue.

Regina Fire Department

“In the open part of the ice, we could see the young puppy struggling on the ice shelf he was underneath,” Braden said. “All we could see was [its] paw and face… five minutes later, we could only see the tip of his nose.

“This soaking wet little puppy dog… the dog was just exhausted.”

Chopper suffered hypothermia.  He was cared for by ambulance crews before seeing a veterinarian, who gave him an IV and fluid.

“We wrapped him up in my jacket – which still smells like wet dog, but I couldn’t be happier,” Braden said.

Chopper feeling better after being rescued.

Regina Fire Department

Braden is happy Chopper is alive and well and back in the hands of his owner but this outcome could have been tragic. Spring and warm weather creates uneven and unsafe ice surfaces.  It’s a danger to both people and pets.

“What people don’t see is what is underneath the ice,” said Angela Prawzick, public education officer with Regina Fire and Protective Services. “There are shelves of ice as is what happened with the puppy.  The firefighters were able to get out there but had that puppy sunk any lower, he would have gotten trapped under the ice surface… and that would have been too late.”

Braden is hoping people will use Chopper’s close call as a safety lesson.

“It may look safe on top but believe me, those ice shelves collapse as soon as you’re on top of them,” Braden said.

As for Chopper, his owner says he still loves to chew up everything and he’s more active now than ever.

Chopper getting a belly rub at the fire hall.

Sarah Komadina/ Global News

 

 

