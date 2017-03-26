Head to toe makeover used to uplift and inspire 6 Manitoba women

WINNIPEG — Six women were given the opportunity to receive makeovers after applying or being nominated to The Artist Groupe.

The hair and makeup company came up with the idea a few years ago to use their talents to inspire women who hadn’t had an easy go at life.

Over 60 women applied or were nominated to the group to take part in a soul makeover. It’s a chance to have a whole makeover from head to toe, all the while meeting other strong women and sharing stories.

Kelly Cherewick, Co-owner of The Artist Group, said their company often deals with weddings and models, but her and her business partner Nancy just wanted to change it up and work with a different set of people during their own time.

“We don’t do a lot of work for regular people and doing makeovers for them, so we decided to do this. And it’s just something that’s in our heart,” Cherewick said.

There are days when you do stories that just remind you about the good in humanity. Today is one of those days. Story at 6 @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/gBWop2DRLF Story continues below — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) March 26, 2017

Each of the six women chosen had their own reasons for being there. An 18-year-old looking for a fresh start and a boost in confidence, a mother battling a brain tumour looking to feel like her beautiful self again, and a mother of three boys who left a bad marriage, and puts her kids before anything and everything to name a few.

“I haven’t quite felt like myself the last couple of years, suffering from illness. [The] brain tumour kind of changed my life and put a stop to things for me,” one of the makeover recipients, Marnie Vieira, said.

After a week of wardrobe browsing, hair designs and meeting up, the women gathered at Sparrow Events Centre in Oak Bluff, Manitoba to share in the experience together.

While a makeover involves a little change in hair, make up, and clothing, the owners of The Artist Groupe said they planned this event for the six women as a way for them to build relationships with one another, share stories, and feel beautiful not just on makeover day, but everyday.

A soul makeover…what is it and why does it exist? Tune in to @globalwinnipeg at 6PM to find out more about this unique chance to empower pic.twitter.com/3c04HjFhBJ — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) March 26, 2017

Kellie Wodchyc was one of the makeover recipients and she said a makeover is a chance for her to start a new chapter in her life, but still uncover her true self that she hadn’t seen out in awhile.

“It definitely helps me look at myself in a different light,” Wodchyc said.

Marnie Vieira said the experience has helped boost her self-esteem and confidence in one of the most difficult times in her life as she battles her brain tumour. She said she hopes to carry on the lessons of the week for a lifetime to boost her up whenever she’s feeling down.