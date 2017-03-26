Calgary police search for missing senior last seen at North Hill Centre
A A
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.
George McGarry was last seen exiting a taxi at North Hill Centre at around 9:45 a.m. on March 19.
The mall is located at 16 Street and 14 Avenue northwest.
McGarry uses a wheelchair and has limited mobility with his arms.
He is described as 5’7″ tall, 130 pounds with greyish brown hair and a moustache.
He was last seen wearing a Calgary Flames hat and sweater, with black pants.
His wheelchair has a Foothills Hospital (FHMC) label on it.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.