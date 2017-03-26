Calgary police search for missing senior last seen at North Hill Centre

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

George McGarry was last seen exiting a taxi at North Hill Centre at around 9:45 a.m. on March 19.

The mall is located at 16 Street and 14 Avenue northwest.

McGarry uses a wheelchair and has limited mobility with his arms.

He is described as 5’7″ tall, 130 pounds with greyish brown hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a Calgary Flames hat and sweater, with black pants.

His wheelchair has a Foothills Hospital (FHMC) label on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.