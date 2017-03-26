West Kelowna fire deemed suspicious

RCMP have opened an arson investigation in relation to a house fire in West Kelowna early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Peak Point Drive at about 2 a.m. where RCMP also responded on scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but damages are extensive.

The West Kelowna RCMP’s arson investigator and the Forensic Identification section are working with the West Kelowna Fire Department to determine the cause of the blaze.

Police say it appears to be a targeted incident from the initial investigation.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).