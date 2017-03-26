Fatal crash between an SUV and Semi on Highway 9 north of Medicine Hat

RCMP were called to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 9 near Range Road 51 close to the Saskatchewan border Sunday.

RCMP said a head-on collision happened between a westbound SUV and eastbound Semi.

Visibility in the area was poor due to heavy fog at the time.

The woman driving the SUV and only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Both vehicles ended up in the opposite ditches following the collision.

RCMP are reminding motorists to drive with caution in the area due to the current weather conditions in the area.

The highway near the crash scene was closed Sunday afternoon while police investigated. The closure is expected to last 8-10 hours.

West bound traffic has the option of re-routing either north or southbound on Highway 41 and eastbound traffic has the option of re-routing either north or southbound on Highway 884 or on Highway 886.

RCMP continue to investigate what caused the crash.

No further details about the drivers have been released.

The collision occurred near the town of Oyen, Alta., north of Medicine Hat.