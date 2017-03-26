NB’ers learn to get their piece of the money pie

A program was held at the Universite de Moncton on Sunday to help ensure New Brunswickers on a modest income receive as much as possible at tax time.

The “Get your piece of the money pie” super-clinic was attended by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue Kamal Khera and Service New Brunswick Minister Ed Doherty, both of whom spoke to the crowd about the importance of taking advantage of various programs available to them.

“It is our government’s priority to make sure that especially vulnerable populations know the credits and benefits that are available to them,” Khera explained.

Doherty said credits often go unclaimed and it’s important that those who need them most don’t miss out.

“It’s programs like this that will make a difference in the lives of people living in poverty,” he said.

The Community Volunteer Income Tax Program, which runs in conjunction with the super-clinic, is another venture geared toward helping that same demographic.

The program takes the stress away from residents who need help filing a return as experts take care of the ordeal for them at no cost.

In attendance was Edgar Leger who has participated in the program since it started nearly 50 years ago.

Leger was honoured with a certificate for the countless hours he’s spent helping people file their tax returns properly.

“That is why our Community Volunteer Income Tax Program is a great program which allows volunteers like Edgar … to go out in the communities and help people,” Khera said. “The vulnerable populations, our youth, our seniors, people with disabilities, really understand that there are benefits that they’re entitled to.”

“I’m very grateful for what was offered to me,” Leger said after receiving his certificate. “I’m quite impressed by that.”

