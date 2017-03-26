Additional repairs required at London’s iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral

It was only after the restoration project began that the full extent of the work in the cathedral’s worship space became clear, according to Bishop Barry Clarke.

“The restoration company has done a whole profile of picture-taking through the whole process and has showed us where some of the real deterioration took place and how it was caught, fortunately, in time.”

The congregation has been meeting in Cronyn Hall while repairs are ongoing but the facility lacks the seating of the cathedral and what Clarke calls an “ambience or depth of spirituality.”

The restoration project was scheduled to wrap up before Easter, until the additional work was uncovered.

