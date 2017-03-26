Kelowna Rockets beat Kamloops Blazers 3-2

The Kelowna Rockets lead round-one of their playoff series against the Kamloops Blazers two games to none.

The Rockets hosted the Blazers for Game 2 of the series at Prospera Place Saturday night.

Cal Foote opened the scoring for Kelowna 2:53 into the first period.

There was no scoring in the second period thanks to an incredible save by Rockets’ net minder Michael Herringer.

In the final frame, Dillon Dube scored a shorthanded goal, then a power play marker to give the Rockets a 3-0 lead.

The Blazers rallied in the third, and managed to put two goals on the scoreboard.

Kelowna managed to fend off Kamloops for the remainder of the game, beating the Blazers 3-2.