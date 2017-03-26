Sports
March 26, 2017 2:41 pm

Kelowna Rockets beat Kamloops Blazers 3-2

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Marissa Baecker photo from Kelowna Rockets website
A A

The Kelowna Rockets lead round-one of their playoff series against the Kamloops Blazers two games to none.

The Rockets hosted the Blazers for Game 2 of the series at Prospera Place Saturday night.

Cal Foote opened the scoring for Kelowna 2:53 into the first period.

There was no scoring in the second period thanks to an incredible save by Rockets’ net minder Michael Herringer.

In the final frame, Dillon Dube scored a shorthanded goal, then a power play marker to give the Rockets a 3-0 lead.

The Blazers rallied in the third, and managed to put two goals on the scoreboard.

Kelowna managed to fend off Kamloops for the remainder of the game, beating the Blazers 3-2.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News