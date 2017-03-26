Canada
March 26, 2017 1:36 pm

RCMP investigate fatal collision west of Hythe

A man in his 20’s is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 43, west of Hythe, Alta., Sunday.

According to RCMP, a car was travelling eastbound when it crossed the centre line and collided with an on-coming semi-tractor trailer near Range Road 123 around 2:30 a.m.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

The highway was reduced to a single lane for several hours while police investigated.

