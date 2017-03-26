St. Thomas man charged with assault after “piece of wood” run-in with police

A 29-year-old St. Thomas man is facing several charges after an early morning altercation with police.

St. Thomas Police said that the unidentified man was approached by an officer just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when he was spotted walking on Kains Street with a boxing glove on his left hand and a piece of wood in his right hand.

Police say that upon spotting the officer, the man threw the piece of wood at him, missing the officer. The man then attempted to flee on foot but was caught and subdued after a struggle.

Upon booking, police reported that the man was found to be on probation which prohibited him from possessing weapons.

The man faces charges of assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and breach of probation.