Regina police investigate person in medical distress
Regina police are tight-lipped as an investigation continues after emergency crews were called to assist a person in medical distress.
At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Regina Police Service members were dispatched to a house in the 1200-block of Robinson St., to help with a person needing medical attention.
Police are investigating what caused the distress. There are no further details being released at this time.
