Ambulance
March 26, 2017 6:42 pm

Regina police investigate person in medical distress

By Video Journalist  Global News
Alexa Huffman / Global News
A A

Regina police are tight-lipped as an investigation continues after emergency crews were called to assist a person in medical distress.

At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Regina Police Service members were dispatched to a house in the 1200-block of Robinson St., to help with a person needing medical attention.

Police are investigating what caused the distress. There are no further details being released at this time.

distress call 3

Scene on the 1200-block of Robinson St., Saturday at around 10:30 a.m.

Courtesy/Soolee Papequash
distress call
distress cal

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ambulance
Medical Distress
Regina medical distress
Regina Police Service
Robinson St.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News