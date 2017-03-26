Regina SWAT team called in early morning weapons investigation

Regina Police Service have not laid charges after an early morning investigation into the possession of weapons. It happened on the 1300-block of Winnipeg Street, in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Since there were potential weapons at the residence, the SWAT, crisis negotiators and canine unit were called to the scene.

Seven people left the home without incident and police searched the residence.

Police have not laid charges pertaining to the weapons investigation.

