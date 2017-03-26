One person dead following mass shooting at Cincinnati nightclub

One person has died after at least 15 people were shot at a nightclub in Cincinnati.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. ET at the Cameo nightclub where Cincinnati Police say there was only one shooter. They initially said there were two, but revised the number later on.

Local television station WLWT reported that at least one other person was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Investigators say that the shooter’s motive remains unclear and that they are interviewing witnesses with no suspects in custody.



Story continues below Update: Motive is still unclear but there are no indications this incident is terrorism related. — LtC. Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) March 26, 2017

Capt. Kim Williams said there was “just a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired.”

“Saturday night, it is a very young crowd. We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst,” she said.

According to police, the Cameo Night Club does have officers who provide extra security. There were at least two officers who were working at the front entrance of the club and two others that were patrolling the parking lot. The officers performed first aid, and tried to revive the person who died, officials said.

Police say there were multiple witnesses who fled from the scene after gunshots were fired off.

“The biggest problem when you have a large crowd like this and the shots ring out, a lot of the witnesses disappear,” Williams said. She asked anyone with information to come forward to police.

First responders had problems reaching the shooting victims because the parking lots were full, Sgt. Eric Franz told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Authorities are interviewing several witnesses, but Williams said a lot of the clubgoers had left.

Investigators also say there is no suspicion of terrorism at this time.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on Twitter that he was “saddened to learn about last night’s shooting” and that he was offering the state’s assistance.

Cameo’s Facebook profile says Saturdays are “grown and sexy night” for ages 21 and older, while it caters to college students on Friday nights, when anyone over 18 is allowed in.

Saddened to learn about last night's shooting in Cincinnati. Our prayers are with the victims and families of all of those involved. (1/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 26, 2017

*with files from the Associated Press