World
March 25, 2017 5:56 pm
Updated: March 25, 2017 6:17 pm

Trump supporters pepper sprayed at California rally, 3 arrested

By Staff The Associated Press

This screen grab shows Trump supporters punching a protester who allegedly pepper sprayed the organizer of a pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California, Mar. 25, 2017.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of illegal use of pepper spray following a scuffle at a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.

Capt. Kevin Pearsall of California State Parks Police says the arrests happened when counter-protesters sprayed pro-Trump supporters.

He says the march of about 2,000 people had started around noon Saturday when its leaders reached a group of about 30 counter-protesters, some of whom began spraying the irritant.

WARNING: This video may contain profanity, viewer discretion is advised

The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the event’s organizer and was set upon in the sand at Bolsa Chica State Beach by a group of Trump supporters.

Pearsall says there were several other arrests and two people suffered minor injuries.

