Trump supporters pepper sprayed at California rally, 3 arrested
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of illegal use of pepper spray following a scuffle at a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.
Capt. Kevin Pearsall of California State Parks Police says the arrests happened when counter-protesters sprayed pro-Trump supporters.
He says the march of about 2,000 people had started around noon Saturday when its leaders reached a group of about 30 counter-protesters, some of whom began spraying the irritant.
The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the event’s organizer and was set upon in the sand at Bolsa Chica State Beach by a group of Trump supporters.
Pearsall says there were several other arrests and two people suffered minor injuries.
