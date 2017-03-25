Trump supporters pepper sprayed at California rally, 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of illegal use of pepper spray following a scuffle at a rally to support President Donald Trump at a Southern California beach.

Capt. Kevin Pearsall of California State Parks Police says the arrests happened when counter-protesters sprayed pro-Trump supporters.

He says the march of about 2,000 people had started around noon Saturday when its leaders reached a group of about 30 counter-protesters, some of whom began spraying the irritant.

Violence erupts Trump rally when pro and anti Trump protestors collide. #MAGAMARCH in HBhttps://t.co/4OXrkdVwyO pic.twitter.com/AkYkCrpx6Z — Cindy Carcamo (@theCindyCarcamo) March 25, 2017

The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the event’s organizer and was set upon in the sand at Bolsa Chica State Beach by a group of Trump supporters.

Pearsall says there were several other arrests and two people suffered minor injuries.