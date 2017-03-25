Parts of GTA could possibly see freezing rain overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with several areas around the GTA possibly being affected by freezing rain.

The agency says the freezing rain is most likely going to be for a short period of time overnight Saturday into Sunday and that it should change to rain by the morning.

Sidewalks and roadways are expected to have some slippery conditions, as pedestrians and motorists are being advised to use caution wherever there are icy surfaces.

You can view the Public Weather Alerts for Ontario –South for more information on the weather conditions in your area.